Hundreds of Filipino Muslims join the morning prayer outside the Golden Mosque in Globo de Oro in Manila in celebration of Eid’l Fitr on May 14, 2021. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Marcos administration has declared July 9 a regular holiday in observance of Eid'l Adha, one of the two major Muslim holidays.

The declaration was made through Proclamation No. 2, signed by Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez on July 6, 2022.

"Eid'l Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice is one of the two greatest feasts of Islam," the proclamation read.

"The observation of Eid'l Adha shall be subjected to the public health measures of the national government," it said.

The dates were chosen based on the recommendation of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos following the Islamic Lunar Calendar.

The Muslim festival is traditionally celebrated with a pilgrimage to Islam's holiest city Mecca, by doing acts of charity, and by having a feast.



Eid'l Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting, is the other great feast of Islam.