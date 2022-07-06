Home  >  News

Marcos meets DOH, IATF officials to tackle COVID pandemic

Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 06 2022 03:42 PM

Photo from President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.'s Facebook page
MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Wednesday met with the officials of the Department of Health (DOH) and the country's COVID-19 task force to discuss the government's pandemic response. 

In a photo released by Presidential Communications team, it can be seen that key members of the COVID-19 task force, DOH, and state insurer PhilHealth were present during the meeting. 

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos and Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire were also present. 

"The DOH discussed with the President the current COVID-19 situation and vaccination coverage, and recommended strategies to further improve on our response," the DOH said in a statement.

His son and Ilocos Norte 1st District Representative Sandro Marcos was also at the end of the meeting table, a separate Instagram story showed.

Screengrab from Marcos' instagram story.
Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles there was no information yet on the specifics of what the officials discussed. 

Marcos has yet to name his DOH secretary, but the agency over the weekend said the country's COVID-19 response is still in status quo.

WATCH

Watch more News on iWantTFC

 

