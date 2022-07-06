Ex-Cagayan de Oro mayor Reuben Canoy passes away

Former Cagayan de Oro City Mayor and Misamis Oriental Assemblyman Atty. Reuben Canoy passed away Tuesday. He was 93.

His daughter, Rhona, made the confirmation through a social media post.

"It is with sadness that we are informing you of Dad's passing at 8:55 p.m. tonight July 5, 2022. Please pray for the eternal repose of his soul. Arrangements for his wake will be announced later," she posted on her social media.

There is still no official statement from the family on the cause of death.

Canoy's last service in government was when former president Rodrigo Duterte appointed him in 2018 as one of the members of the consultative committee to review the 1987 Constitution that would supposedly pave the way for the shift to a federal form of government.

- report from Rod Bolivar