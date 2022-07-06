Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo looks on as SCFM Wang Yi signs the guest book in front of the Mabini statue at DFA. SCFM Wang Yi is embarking on an official visit to the Philippines. July 6, 2022/ DFA handout.

MANILA — Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo on Wednesday met Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi for the latter's official state visit in the country.

"Today’s meeting between Secretary Manalo [and] SCFM Wang will tackle a wide range of issues, focusing on maintaining and building on the positive trend of relations between the Philippines and China," a tweet from the DFA read.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. will meet Yang later in the day.

On Tuesday, Marcos, Jr. said aside from the West Philippine Sea dispute, he would discuss cultural and educational exchanges with the Chinese official, saying this could help enhance the country's relations with Beijing.

China claims in near entirety the resource-rich South China Sea, where the smaller West Philippine Sea is located.

Despite a 2016 arbitral ruling invalidating China's historical claims to the disputed area, Beijing has continued to disregard it and instead ramped up its military presence there.



