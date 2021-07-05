Tropical depression Emong slows down ahead of PH exit

MANILA—Tropical depression Emong slowed down ahead of its scheduled exit out of the Philippine area of responsibility on Tuesday, the state weather bureau said.

The country's fifth storm this year was last estimated 165 kilometers northwest of Itbayat town, Batanes at 4 a.m., moving northwest at 25 kph with maximum winds of 55 kph and gusts of up to 70 kph, PAGASA said in its 5 a.m. bulletin.

Emong, forecast to leave the PAR on Tuesday morning, is expected to maintain its strength until it makes landfall over southeastern China.

Batanes remains under tropical cyclone wind signal No.1, which could bring 30 to 60 kph winds in 36 hours and cause slight damage to houses made of very light materials or makeshift structures in exposed communities.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon will bring scattered rains and thunderstorms over Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Zambales, Bataan, Palawan, and Mindoro Provinces.

The rest of the country will experience isolated rains or thunderstorms due to the habagat and localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA warned that rough seas (2.5 to 4.0 meters) will be experienced over the seaboards of Batanes and Cagayan including Babuyan Islands.

Sea travel is risky over these waters, especially for those using small seacrafts, it said.