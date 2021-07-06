PH confirms 4,114 more COVID-19 cases, lowest in 2 weeks

A woman undergoes antigen swab testing at the San Joaquin Elementary School in Pasig City on July 2, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines on Tuesday confirmed 4,114 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in a day in 2 weeks, as the health department remained on guard for the more infectious Lambda variant first detected in Peru.

The country now has 1,445,832 total recorded coronavirus infections, of which 49,613 or 3.4 percent are active, based on the Department of Health's (DOH) latest bulletin.

The day's active cases, the lowest in 6 days, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group, included 38 cases first tagged as recoveries, the DOH added.

The research unit also pointed out that the newly-recorded infections is the fewest since June 22, when the agency reported 3,666 cases.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate is at 10.5 percent, based on the test results of 31,536 individuals on Sunday.

ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido said this is the 8th straight day that the positivity rate was below 12 percent.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends less than 5 percent positivity rate for at least 2 weeks in order to say that the virus transmission is controlled.

There were 104 new deaths due to COVID-19, raising the country's death toll to 25,296. The case fatality rate is at 1.75 percent.

The Philippines surpassed the 25,000 total deaths on Saturday.

A total of 63 recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation, the DOH noted.

Recoveries, meanwhile, increased to 1,370,923 with 6,086 new recuperations, the lowest in 4 days.

The total number of recoveries accounts for 94.8 percent of the country's cumulative total cases.

Twenty-eight duplicates, of which 22 are recoveries, have been excluded from the running tally, the agency said.

Nine laboratories failed to submit data on time.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III earlier in the day called for stricter border control to help the country fend off the Lambda COVID-19 variant, which has yet to be detected locally.

The WHO classifies Lambda as a "variant of interest" because it "shares closely the region of mutation" of the highly transmissible Delta variant, Duque said.