Pabillo's installation as northern Palawan bishop set on August 19

Bishop Broderick Pabillo arrives at the sanctuary of the Manila Cathedral to preside over a Holy Mass.

MANILA - Bishop Broderick Pabillo is set to begin his new role as the apostolic vicar of Taytay, Palawan in August after serving as Manila's assisting bishop for 15 years.

In an interview with Church-run Radio Veritas on Tuesday, Fr. Rey Aguanta, who is currently serving as the vicariate's administrator, said that they are now preparing for the arrival of Pabillo, including the protocols to be observed due to the threat of COVID-19.

He said based on previous meetings, Pabillo's installation will be on August 19.

"Nagmi-meeting pa rin kami mga pari pero ang baseline po natin sa August 19 ang installation sa St. Joseph Cathedral," Aguanta said.

[The priests are still conducting meetings but our baseline is that the installation will be held on August 19.]

Last June, the Vatican announced that Pope Francis picked Pabillo to lead the vicariate in northern Palawan.

The Catholic Church's Code of Canon Law defined an apostolic vicariate as an ecclesiastical territory which "has not yet been established as a diocese due to special circumstances and which, to be shepherded, is entrusted to an apostolic vicar or apostolic prefect who governs it in the name of the Supreme Pontiff."

Pabillo has been serving as the auxiliary bishop of Manila since his appointment in 2006.

This will be the first time that the 66-year-old bishop will have his own ecclesiastical jurisdiction to lead.

Established in 2002, the Apostolic Vicariate of Taytay is considered a mission territory.

"The Apostolic Vicariate of Taytay in Palawan is one of the youngest ecclesiastical jurisdiction within the Metropolitan of Manila, barely 19 years old and I would say the poorest in terms of material resources," Pabillo said during the announcement of his appointment at the Manila Cathedral.

But the outspoken bishop said he is thankful for the opportunity to work closer with the poor after years of ministry in the capital's archdiocese.

"I thank the Holy Father that in the near twilight of my life I am still given a chance to work in a mission territory and to to live poor among the poor, the fisherfolks, the subsistent farmers, and the indigenous peoples," he added.

Pabillo is known for not mincing words in his homilies and statements, criticizing some of the government's policies, including the violent war against drugs of President Rodrigo Duterte.

When Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle left Manila after he was transferred in Rome to lead the Vatican's Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, Pabillo temporarily led the archdiocese.

It was during the time when the COVID-19 pandemic began and churches were forced to shut down amid lockdowns set by the government.

It came to a point when Pabillo tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

For now, the bishop said he is looking forward to visiting areas under his new jurisdiction.

"Ang nilo-look forward ko doon ay yung makita yung mga lugar ng mga pari kasi di ko pa alam saan sila nakatira. Kaya ang idea ko bisitahin muna sila at makita ang kanilang kalagayan, tamang kalagayan nila," Pabillo said in an interview with the Archdiocese of Manila's Office of Communications.

"Ako’y excited na makita sila sana excited din sila na matanggap ako doon. Sana maging bukas sila sa mga pagbisita ko."

[I'm looking forward in visiting the priests and where they live. I think I should visit them first and see their situation. I'm excited to see them and I hope they're excited to see me as well. I hope they are open to my visit.]

