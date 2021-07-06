Japan signs P300-M aid to provide cold chain supply for COVID-19 vaccines in PH

MANILA - The Japanese government signed an assistance worth 687 million yen (around P300 million) for the provision of cold chain transport and ancillaries needed in the country's COVID-19 vaccination program.

In a statement, the Japanese embassy said the grant aid will be used to provide the necessary cold chain facilities in the Philippines.

"With the distribution of vaccines to the provinces a top priority of the Philippine Government, the cold chain facility system will boost efforts in the nation’s vaccination program. This will not only ensure safe and efficient vaccines delivery but also preserving the integrity and quality of vaccines," the embassy said.

The aid comes after the Japanese government donated 1 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses to the Philippines. The aid is part of the 1 billion yen cold chain development assistance to the Philippines, as was mentioned during the Japan Philippines Summit Telephone Talk between Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and President Rodrigo Duterte last May.

As of July 6, the Philippines has recorded a total of 1,445,832 COVID-19 cases, with 25,296 deaths and 1,379,923 recoveries.

As of July 4, a total of 11,708,029 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country.