Health chief laments rich countries talking of COVID booster shots while millions unvaccinated

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III prepares to vaccinate a displaced resident from Taal Volcano’s 7-km danger zone with Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine at an evacuation center in Barangay Poblacion, Agoncillo on July 5, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The head of the Philippine Department of Health said on Tuesday it was wrong for wealthy nations to start discussions for booster shots against COVID-19, when millions of people in poorer countries remained unvaccinated.

DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III said he would formally write and remind rich countries to refrain from forgetting their poor neighbors, which have just started their vaccination drives.

"Ako po ay nananawagan sa United Nations, sa World Health Organization na pakiusapan ang mga mayayamang bansa na sa kasalukuyan ay pinag-uusapan na nila iyong booster dose or the third dose," he said in a press briefing.

"Tingin ko hindi tama ito dahil marami pa, malaki pa ang porsiyento ng ating mga mamamayan sa buong mundo na hindi pa nakakatanggap ni isang dose ng COVID vaccines," added the official.

(I am calling on the United Nations, the World Health Organizations to plead with the rich countries that are already talking about the booster or third dose. I think this is wrong because a big percentage of the citizens of the world have not yet even received one dose of COVID vaccines.)



The Philippines has tallied some 1.4 million coronavirus infections, the second highest tally in Southeast Asia, next to Indonesia.

Authorities aim to vaccinate at least 58 million of the Philippines 110 million people this year to safely reopen the economy.

The Philippines has so far been able to administer at least 12 million of its 17.4 million COVID-19 shots.

Video courtesy of the Presidential Spokesperson