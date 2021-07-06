Bishops appeal for unity, prayers for victims of C-130 crash in Sulu

First responders assist in the rescue and recovery operation after a Philippine Air Force C-130 aircraft carrying army troops crash landed in Barangay Bangkal, Patikul, Sulu on July 4, 2021. Photo courtesy of Joint Task Force Sulu

MANILA - Filipino bishops on Tuesday appealed for unity and prayers for the casualties of the C-130 plane that crashed in Sulu last Sunday.

In behalf of the prelates, the president of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) Archbishop Romulo Valles extended his condolences to the family and friends of those who died in the plane crash.

"As your pastors, we share the pain of loss that this recent news has brought us. We condole with the families and friends of the several soldiers and civilians who were killed by the crash," Valles said.

"We enjoin all our sisters and brothers — Christians, Muslims, as well as all people of good will — to continue to be united — in solidarity and prayer — with the search and retrieval team of our armed forces, those who are recovering in hospitals, and the families of the deceased."

Earlier, the bishop of the Military Ordinariate in the Philippines ordered his chaplains to offer masses for those who died and for the speedy recovery of those who were wounded.

"My prayer for this is that number 1 sana naman in the future the safety of these planes will be... para bang magkaroon ng titingnan uli how are the safety of these aircraft," Bishop Oscar Jaime Florencio said in an interview with Radio Veritas on Monday.

"But at the same time I really pray that hindi na mangyari ang mga ganitong bagay, whether it is a human error or something of defect, we pray and ask the Lord that hindi na uli mangyari because we are talking here of lives, important lives."

[My prayer for this is number 1 I hope the safety of these planes will be reassessed. At the same time I also pray that this will never happen again, whether it is human error or something of defect, we pray and ask the Lord that it will never happen again because we are talking here of lives, important lives.]

The death toll from the C-130 crash is now at 53 — 50 soldiers and 3 civilians, according to the latest information from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

Philippine military chief Gen. Cirilito Sobejana said some of the remaining 46 injured personnel are still in critical condition.

There were 96 people aboard the C-130 plane during the time of the accident.

Meanwhile, 4 more civilians were also injured during the crash, which was described as the worst air disaster involving a military plane in the country's history.

The ill-fated plane was acquired by the Philippines last February through the US Foreign Military Financing grant program. Although it was not brand new, the military said that aircraft was in "very good condition."

The C-130H Hercules aircraft had a 19,000 kilogram maximum payload capability, 1,900 kilometer flying range, and 11,000 flying hours left.

