MANILA — Nearly 8 in 10 Filipinos see gays and lesbians as "trustworthy," public opinion pollster Social Weather Stations (SWS) has said.

Of the 1,200 surveyed, 79 percent agreed with the statement that "gays or lesbians are just as trustworthy as any other Filipino."

Seventy-three percent meanwhile believe that "gays or lesbians have contributed a lot" to society's progress.

This is an improvement from nearly a decade ago.

In a 2013 SWS poll, 67 percent of Filipinos noted that gays and lesbians were trustworthy, while 18 percent said otherwise.

Reyna Valmores, the chairperson of LGBTQIA+ organization Bahaghari Philippines, told ABS-CBN News that it was "positive" to see that many Filipinos find gays and lesbians as trustworthy.

The 2023 nationwide poll, conducted from March 26 to 29, 2023, also revealed that 40 percent wanted to change their gay or lesbian family members to become straight men or women.

And some 43 percent considered acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) as a "sickness of gays and lesbians," while 26 percent said being gay or lesbian is "contagious."

"Hindi po ito tama (This is not right)," Valmores said, reacting to the negative statements against gays and lesbians agreed upon by some Filipinos reflected in the SWS survey.

Valmores described the negative views as a reflection of the reality that many members of the LGBTQIA+ community are still discriminated against and face abuse and violence.

"Kung kaya, kailangan pa natin umabante pagdating sa edukasyon hinggil sa kasarian, at magkaroon ng panukala na magpoprotekta sa lahat ng Pilipino laban sa diskriminasyon: ang SOGIE Equality Bill," she said.

(Therefore, we need to move forward when it comes to gender education and have a bill that will protect all Filipinos against discrimination: the SOGIE Equality Bill.)

AIDS is the most severe phase or the late stage of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection, which anyone can acquire through unprotected sex, mother-and-child transmission, or sharing of needles.

The March SWS poll had a sampling error margin of ±2.8 percent.

'RECORD HIGH'

A separate SWS survey showed that a "record high" 65 percent of Filipinos find Muslims trustworthy.

The poll was also conducted from March 26 to 29, 2023, and had a sample size of 1,200 with an error margin of ±2.8 percent.

