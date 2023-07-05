PAGASA photo

MANILA — Parts of Mindanao and Palawan may be hit by rain showers and thunderstorms, state weather bureau PAGASA said Wednesday.

Zamboanga Peninsula, BARMM, and the southern portion of Palawan could expect cloudy weather with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), PAGASA said in its 24-hour bulletin issued 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, the easterlies or localized thunderstorms meanwhile may unleash isolated rain showers or thunderstorms on Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

