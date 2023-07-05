P4.3-M worth of 'shabu' seized in Clark: BOC

MANILA — More than P4 million worth of suspected illegal drugs were seized by authorities at the Port of Clark last Monday, according to the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

Four pouches of white crystalline substances weighing 630 grams were concealed in oven toasters and tested a positive reading for "methamphetamine", more commonly known as "shabu", the BOC said Wednesday.

"Shabu" is listed as a dangerous drug under Republic Act No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The BOC said the intercepted substance, which is estimated to cost P4.347 million, was declared as "stainless steel bread toaster" from Arizona, USA.

It was subjected to x-ray scanning, which revealed "suspicious images," according to the BOC.

The package was also inspected by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency K9 Unit, which "gave positive indications for the presence of dangerous drugs", the agency added.

FROM THE ARCHIVE