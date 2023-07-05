MANILA — Former Moises Padilla, Negros Occidental mayor Francisco Nazareno was acquitted by the Sandiganbayan 4th Division in his three graft cases in connection with P2.4 million worth of donations to a non-government organization which he himself founded.

In the decision of the anti-graft court promulgated on June 29, 2023, the prosecution failed to present any disbursement voucher or any proof that the Uswag Moises Padilla Development Foundation received P300,000.

The court likewise stated that the prosecution failed to present evidence to support their claim that a vehicle, assorted medicines, office supplies and equipment and parcels of land were donated by the municipality to Uswag.

“Hence, the fact that the contracts for the donation or real property were void, and that it was not proven that the properties said to have been donated were owned by the municipality in the first place prevents a finding of culpability under the anti-graft law,” the court said in the decision penned by Associate Justice Bayani Jacinto, with the concurrence of Division Chairperson Micahel Frederick Musngi and Associate Justice Lorifel Lacap Pahimna.

In the information filed by the Office of the Ombudsman in 2020, Nazareno made disadvantageous donations in 2013, totaling P2.483 million to Uswag where he also sits as the executive director.

In his defense, Nazareno argued that the prosecution failed to prove actual damage caused to the government and that the real properties were owned by the municipality.

Nazareno noted, among others, that the supposed land donation never materialized and the office supplies and equipment were also donations and were never owned by the municipality in the first place.

“To put it simply, it was not established whether his actions amounted to any overt criminal act,” the court said.