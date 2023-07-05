The Department of Tourism announces its new slogan to promote Philippine tourism during the 50th anniversary of the department held at the Manila Hotel on June 27, 2023. Jonathan Cellona ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Department of Tourism (DOT) will continue using its new slogan "Love the Philippines" despite some calls to scrap it, after getting mired in a tourism video controversy.

During a speech in front of tourism officials and stakeholders, Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco repeatedly used the slogan.

"Love the Philippines! Who loves the Philippines? We all love the Philippines and what better way to demonstrate the deep love that both Filipinos and foreigners have for the Philippines than in the robust numbers that we have just seen from the Philippines Statistic Authority," Frasco said.

Frasco presented statistics that showed how the tourism industry has significantly bounced back from the COVID pandemic.

Visitor arrivals have reached over 2.7 million from January 2023 to the present, which is 300,000 more than the full-year figure in 2022.

Tourism jobs are up to 5.35 million in 2022 compared to 4.90 million in 2021, while the industry's contribution to the economy is pegged at P1.38 trillion.

Frasco said the figures are enough to boost the country’s confidence despite the challenges.

"The Philippine Tourism Satellite Accounts and Tourism Statistics Dissemination intends to give our country hope. Hope in that notwithstanding the struggles, the trials, the challenges that we have faced in these past three years," she said.

"None of these has served to dampen our spirits. None of these has served to diminish the beauty of our country, and none of these trials and difficulties will prevent us from claiming our rightful place as a tourism powerhouse in Asia."