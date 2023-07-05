MANILA — The Commission on Audit has ordered the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) to submit proof that P9.868 million worth of tokens or giveaways were indeed given to their intended recipients.

In the 2022 audit report on the TPB, state auditors noted that the procurement of promotional materials used as giveaways and tokens were not supported with documents such as listings of recipients, inspection and acceptance report, which raised doubts on the existence of the items.

Among the items given away were t-shirts, tote bags, luggage, lanyards, decors, coasters, and ball pens.

“Without the said listings or their equivalents, the audit team could not verify whether the promotional materials were distributed to the intended recipients or used according to their purpose,” the audit team said.

The TPB management assured auditors it would comply with the recommendation to require project officers to submit proof of distribution of the items.

But it added that in the case of high-level officials or delegates in the tourism industry, it was impractical to ask the recipients to sign an acknowledgement receipt.

“As such they will develop measures to ensure that the distribution of promotional giveaways are substantiated with material and relevant supporting documents,” the audit team noted.

The audit team also asked the TBP to stop its practice of granting monetary incentives amounting to P7.288 million to its regular personnel under the Program on Awards and Incentives for Service Excellence (PRAISE).

The TPB management however justified the program as having been approved by the Civil Service Commission.

“However, the TPB has not submitted the detailed outstanding/excellent performances, suggestions, inventions and innovations of each recipient,” the audit team said.

The TPB was also questioned by the audit team for the unnecessary granting of raffle prizes totaling P510,000 to 46 job order personnel, three retirees and two regular employees in its year-end activity.

The audit team said that raffle prizes seemed to be irregular since they could be considered as additional compensation.

The TPB assured the audit team that it would adhere to their recommendation.

The TPB is an attached agency to the DOT which is tasked to formulate and implement promotions and marketing programs for the Department of Tourism.

A copy of the report was received by TPB Chief Operating Officer Maria Margarita Nograles on June 8.