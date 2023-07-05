Cebu cops recover P50,000 cash scattered from collector's bag

CEBU — Authorities in Cebu City recovered over P50,000 in cash after a collector's money bag burst open along the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR).



This was after several motorists picked up the scattered cash from remittance collector John Mark Barriento's bag while he was riding his motorcycle en route to Mandaue City.

Mambaling, Cebu City police chief Maj. Jonathan Taneo said some four individuals came forward to different police stations to turn over some of the money they had picked up from the street.

Based on their records, one person returned P21,000, another gave back P12,000, and a third person turned over P13,000.

“The collector has identified personalities and we will ask them to please return the money,” Taneo said.

He added that they were ready to file formal charges against those identified should they refuse to cooperate.

“We won’t file yet because there is no complaint yet but we will try to retrace the money,” added Taneo.

But even with the money turned over, Barriento still needs to recover cash worth P1.2 million.

Taneo said police were also looking into the possibility that some of the money flew and dropped to the sea, as the incident happened on a CSCR bridge near the Mactan Channel.

Several online videos showed motorists stopping to pick up some of the money that fell off Barriento's broken bag.

—Report from Annie Perez