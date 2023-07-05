Amendment to traditional medicine law sought

MANILA — The Philippine Institute of Traditional and Alternative Health Care is pushing for the amendment of Republic Act 8423 or the Traditional and Alternative Medicine Act of 1997 to give the agency the power to regulate traditional and complementary medicine practitioners in the country to help ensure safe and the quality of service of practitioners.

PITAHC, an attached agency of the Department of Health, points out it has developed the standards for the practice of recognized traditional and complementary medicine but practitioners are not mandatorily required to seek certification or accreditation from the agency.

"The increasing number of traditional and complementary medicine practitioners needs regulation to ensure that the general public who are the consumers patronizing these different types of modalities are safe and the quality of service being provided is effective," lawyer Carmencita Castro, Legal Officer V of PITAHC, said in a press briefing Wednesday.

Applicants for PITAHC accreditation must comply with certain standards, regulations, and guidelines, including the required training hours.

"These are theories and actual techniques, and these are provided by our training centers. We have also accredited training centers who cater to students and these trainees, after they graduate, then that’s the time they can apply with us for certification. Training is just part of the requirements," said lawyer Keenth Almeñe, Division Chief of PITAHC Standards and Accreditation, adding that requirements also include filling up forms, payment of certification fees, and other requirements such as health certificate.

PITAHC director general Annabelle Pabiona-De Guzman added practitioners are also required to undergo continuing education units for them to be re-certified.

"In order to professionalize their practice, they are also required to undergo continuing education units. So, every 3 years, in order to comply with their certification, they have to come up with certain number of units, I think 30 units, so that they can be recertified with PITAHC," De Guzman said, adding that it talks with local governments and ask that business permits not be issued to centers of training and clinics unless they have certification from PITAHC.

"This is conducted all around the Philippines, itong local government orientation, and so far, sumusunod naman ang mga local governments. Hindi sila nabibigyan ng business permit unless the practitioner is certified with PITAHC and the practice, the training center or the clinic is accredited also with PITAHC," she added.

Meantime, De Guzman said PITAHC has partnered and signed a memorandum of agreement with the Philippine Academy of Family Physicians last January to develop traditional and complementary medicine by incorporating it into the residency training program of the department of family and community medicine not only in government hospitals but also all hospitals that have training programs in the Philippines.

The PITAHC is also awarding the "PITAHC Seal of Excellence: the Search for Traditional and Complementary Champions" that will recognize outstanding practices and contributions of LGUs, the DOH Centers for Health Development, and the DOH retained hospitals in raising the profile of traditional and complementary medicine among Filipino health consumers and society.

Asked for PITAHC’s position on the proposed bill to legalize the use of medical marijuana, De Guzman said the agency supports the regulation of medical cannabis but that it should be guided by intensive research into its efficacy and safety.

"Ang ating position diyan ay we are okay basta it is regulated, which means there should be a regulation, not everybody can use it kasi magkaiba naman ang recreational at medical use," she said.

"They should deal more on medical research and there should be a balance on the benefits and the risks on public safety in the use of traditional medicine.

"PITAHC supports the regulation of medical cannabis but it should be guided by intensive research into its efficacy and safety. Moreover, we emphasize the importance of research not only as a safeguard to the health of the Filipino people but also as a method of preserving the traditional practices associated with its use," she added.

De Guzman stressed that the use of medical cannabis should be regulated and be placed under S2, “meaning may special licensure for issuing cannabis” and not all hospitals or medical institutes can issue cannabis.

RELATED VIDEO