MANILA — A proposed experiment by a University of the Philippines Los Baños student will be conducted on the International Space Station.

The proposal by BS Applied Physics student William Kevin L. Abran was one of 6 experiments chosen by experts and astronauts from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), the Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) announced.

Abran's entry was among the 24 international finalists out of 201 applications received by the Asian Try Zero-G (ATZG) 2022 competition, with the theme of "simple space experiment for young people," according to the PhilSA.

This announcement on the PhilSA's Facebook page says an experiment submitted by William Kevin Abran of the University of the Philippines Los Baños will be performed on the ISS

Participating countries included Australia, Bangladesh, Japan, Nepal, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand, the JAXA website said.

It said Abran's experiment aims to "systematically examine the behavior of rotating objects in orbit and the Dzhanibekov effect by means of 2 rigid bodies with different centers of gravity."

Astronaut Koichi Wakata, who will stay in the ISS from the fall 2022 plans to conduct the experiments, said JAXA.

PhilSA said it led and organized the local call for proposals for this year’s ATZG Philippines.

"ATZG is one of the activities of the Kibo-ABC program that aims to expand the use of the Kibo module on ISS and develop the youth’s understanding of space environments," it added.

Kibo is an ISS module developed by Japan, where astronauts perform a "wide variety of scientific, medical, and educational experiments", according to Jaxa.

In 2018 and 2015, Philippine entries for the Asian Try Zero-G competition were also accepted.

