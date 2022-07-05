File photo of former President Ferdinand Marcos who placed the Philippines under Martial Law in 1972.

MANILA – Is history nothing but chismis (gossip) as claimed by actress Ella Cruz?

Rep. France Castro, a long-time educator and now current ACT Teachers Party-list Representative, believes Filipino students' knowledge about the country's history should go beyond personalities but the importance of actual events.

"Wala yung buo, buong pagtingin doon sa history, pag-alam doon sa history. That’s why nakita natin in the, teaching Philippine history in elementary, puro mga ano lang, mga individual, yung ating mga bayani, yung mga tao lang, pero yung importance of events, hindi masyadong dini-discuss,” she said.

(We have no wholistic view about our history; in elementary schools, they are only taught about individual heroes, but the importance of historical events is not discussed.)

Castro, who is urging Congress to prioritize a bill mandating the inclusion of Philippine History as a subject in the high school curriculum, said a deeper dive into these historical events would dispel notions that these are just gossip.

"Nagiging chismis kasi mga tao-tao lang yung dinidiscuss sa elementary,” the lawmaker explained.

(It becomes gossip because history lessons at the elementary level only discuss people.)

Cruz, who is playing Irene Marcos in an upcoming movie which tackles the Marcos family’s last 72 hours before fleeing Malacanang in 1986, has come under fire for saying that history is like "chismis (gossip)...filtered and dagdag na rin (embellished)."

"Hindi natin alam what is the real history. Andoon na iyong idea, pero may mga bias talaga," she said.

(We don't know what is the real history. The idea is there but there are biases.)

History professor Xiao Chua has debunked Cruz's statements, saying that the discipline of history is heavily dependent on verification.

More than 1,000 educators and scholars have signed a manifesto vowing to defend historical truth and academic freedom, as they fear that the victory of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr in the May 9 presidential elections would spell more attempts at erasing “memories of plunder and human rights violations” committed under his father’s martial law rule.

For his part, Teachers’ Dignity Coalition chairperson Benjo Basas said Philippine history should be taught at all levels of education.

Basas, a history teacher himself, said he was hurt by Cruz’s remarks.

“When we say history ‘no, we’re talking about the records of the past. Record po ito. Hindi po ito, pag sinabi po kasi nating tsismis eh tsismis lang narinig mo lang yan,” he said.

(When we say history, we are talking about records of the past. These are records. When you say it's gossip, that's just hearsay.)

“Ang proposal nga namin dyan ano, mula grade 1 ano, dapat in-inject na natin yung Philippine history, yung Philippine symbols, hanggang lahat po ng antas ng pag-aaral, hanggang kolehiyo, dapat po meron po tayong mandatory teaching of Philippine history, to be specific,” he said.

(Our proposal is that Philippine history must be taught as early as Grade 1. Maybe we can start with Philippine symbols, but it must be taught at all levels up till college.)