The Philippines has detected at least 70 additional cases of highly transmissible omicron subvariants BA.4, BA.5, and BA2.12.1, the Department of Health (DPH) said Tuesday.

The tally includes 43 cases of BA.5. Of this number, 42 are local while one is a returning overseas Filipino. Five of the cases are from Region 1, 7 from Region 4-A, 1 each from Regions 4-B, 5, 7, 8, 10 and Cordillera Autonomous Region, 2 from Region VI, and 21 are from the National Capital Region.

Seven BA.4 cases were also detected, all of which are local. Of this, 6 cases are from Region 5 and 1 is from NCR.

Of the 20 BA.2.12.1 cases, 16 are local and 4 are ROFs. Four cases each are from Regions 4-A and 6, 1 case is from Region 1, 2 cases are from CAR, and 5 cases are from NCR.

DOH said there were a total 190 cases of omicron variant of concern from its latest whole genome sequencing run, conducted from June 29 to July 4.

A total of 120 cases are of other omicron sublineages, while 21 other samples have no lineage assigned.

Of the 190 omicron VOC cases, 185 are local and 5 are ROFs.

The latest data brought the total number of confirmed omicron cases nationwide to 7,919.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said there were no deaths among the cases of omicron sub-variants.

"Total hospital bed utilization nationwide still remains at low risk, and there were no deaths among the cases testing positive for the omicron sub-variants. Nevertheless, maintaining minimum public health standards and being up-to-date on vaccination should still be practiced by every Filipino to reduce transmission," she added.

The DOH in May reported the country's first BA.4 omicron subvariant case.

