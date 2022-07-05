President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. presides over his first Cabinet meeting on July 5, 2022. Photo from DSWD Sec. Erwin Tulfo's Facebook Page



MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Tuesday said he plans to call for at least 2 Cabinet meetings weekly in the next coming weeks until his administration has firmed up its plans for the country.

Marcos held his first full Cabinet meeting earlier in the day, even as he has yet to appoint people who will lead some agencies like the Department of Health and Department of Energy.

“It is important to me that the whole Cabinet understands what it is we are trying to do and how we are going to do it, what the time table is and how it all fits together," Marcos said in his first press conference since assuming power last week.

His Cabinet meeting on Tuesday focused on streamlining bureaucracy and addressing urgent issues such as food security and the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

He also said he gave his Cabinet secretaries the freedom to decide how to restructure their department and who to hire. He noted that this must be done soon since they have several things to accomplish.

On the importance of streamlined government, he said: "Every department, every agency, has already the plan in mind para coordinated naman ang ating Cabinet secretaries with each other."

(So our Cabinet secretaries will be coordinated.)

"Pinag-usapan namin (we talked about) is what we are going to do, when we are going to do it, how we are going to do it.... each department has a very different instruction," he added.

The Marcos administration commences amid a looming food crisis and rising fuel prices, even as the economy is showing signs of recovery from the impact of the pandemic.