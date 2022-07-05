Kalayaan College to close after 22 years

MANILA - Kalayaan College (KC) will close its doors to students after 22 years of providing "UP quality education", it announced in a statement on Tuesday.

"With heartfelt feelings and faced with no other options, the Board of Directors of Kalayaan College, Inc. has decided to end the operations of Kalayaan College," the statement read.

While the announcement has already been made and the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) informed, the closure will become final after formalizing with its stockholders.

KC cited financial losses due to declining student population and challenges brought by the pandemic as reasons the college could not keep taking in students.

KC was founded in 2000 by former University of the Philippines (UP) President Dr. Jose Abueva, along with other UP professors. The private, non-sectarian college promised "UP quality education" for students who could not make it through the state university's limit of enrollees.

"Parents who dream of sending their children to the University of the Philippines can now expand their vision and send their children to Kalayaan College," the KC website read.

Limited classes will resume on August 2022 where senior students can take their remaining requisite General Education (GE) and major classes to complete their degrees. Non-seniors are allowed to enroll for these GE classes but must do so with the knowledge that they may not complete their degree with KC.

Students who need courses for their degrees not offered at KC are allowed to cross-register with other colleges and universities. KC also promised immediate transfer of credentials for students who file applications for transfer to other schools.

Students will still be able to access their grades, register, and get updates on their academic status on the college's official portal, but KC will be transferring their records to the CHED-designated official repository as its operations wind down.

Kalayaan College is the latest in a string of private schools closures following low enrolment turnout due to the pandemic's strain on education attainment.

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte earlier met with private school associations to hear their concerns about the private education sector.

"[I] would like to assure you that we will take these issues into consideration — with the hope of coming up with appropriate actions and effective solutions," Duterte said.