Jinggoy taps Enrile, Carlos as advisers for defense panel

Returning Sen. Jinggoy Estrada talks to the media after inspecting the on-going renovation of his soon-to-be office in the Senate, Monday, July 4, 2022. Joseph Vidal, Senate PRIB

MANILA - Senator Jinggoy Estrada said Tuesday he would head the chamber's committees on national defense and labor.

Estrada, son of former president Joseph Estrada, said he has many potential advisers for heading the Senate Committee on National Defense, including Defense Secretary Clarita Carlos and former Senate President Juan Ponce Enrile.

"During the inauguration of President (Bongbong) Marcos, I bumped into Professor Clarita Carlos and then I asked for help if she can brief me with regards to national defense and she responded right away, 'Of course that is my forte and I will help you,'" Estrada told ANC's Headstart.

"I also called former Senate President Juan Ponce Enrile who as we alll know is really well-experienced in national defense. At sabi naman niya of course tutulungan kita. Marami na ho tayong potential advisers tungkol sa national defense."

(And he said of course I will help you. I have many potential advisers on national defense.)

Estrada also said he would head the Senate Labor Committee and has filed 10 related bills, adding that he would like to "overhaul the Labor Code of the Philippines."

"Itong lahat ng bills na ito ay pwedeng mag generate ng trabaho para sa ating workers," he said. "I have 6 years to overhaul this Labor Code of the Philippines."

(All of these bills can generate jobs for our workers.)

Asked about the difference between his 2019 campaign versus this year's, where he placed 15th and 12th, respectively, Estrada said he was "focused" in the recent elections.

Estrada ran against his half-brother JV Ejercito both times. Both candidates succeeded in securing a Senate seat in the 2022 elections.

"During the last elections naka-focus talaga kami (we were really focused), my family was very supportive. My daughter made the supreme sacrifice in not running for public office," he said.

Asked if the Estrada family would again secure seats in San Juan City, Estrada said, "Let’s just cross the bridge when we get there."

"Right now, it’s still very difficult to predict but we’ll get there no problem," he said.