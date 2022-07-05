Home  >  News

IN PICTURES I More than a million celebrate the 50th year of Pride in London

Joefer Tacardon | TFC News United Kingdom

Posted at Jul 05 2022 06:42 PM

LONDON – More than a million people have joined this year’s celebration of Pride in London on Saturday, July 2 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the first Pride parade in the UK.

Pride march in London

Thousands flocked the streets to watch hundreds of LGBTQ+ community groups march from Hyde Park Corner to Whitehall Palace, including Filipinos representing various groups. 

People with pride

Tagged by the organizers as the biggest and most inclusive Pride Parade ever, revellers gathered in Trafalgar Square, Leicester Square, and other areas in London, to witness various performances from LGBTQ+ artists.

Pride march in the streets

With the campaign #AllOurPride, this year’s Pride in London aimed to unite the collective past, present and future of Pride from every corner of the LGBTQ+ community. 

Pride orgs in England

“Pride, whilst a celebration, is, and will be, a protest for our community to be equal to the majority in every way,” said Christopher Joell-Deshields, Pride in London’s CEO. 

Thousands in the parade
Pride collage 1
We belong
More collage
Bulldozer with pride
PWD with pride
Pride flag 
More flags
Pinoys with pride   
Payong pride
Pride in England
Bus with pride
   
Photos by Pyx Marfa and Joefer Tacardon
