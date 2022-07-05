IN PICTURES I More than a million celebrate the 50th year of Pride in London

LONDON – More than a million people have joined this year’s celebration of Pride in London on Saturday, July 2 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the first Pride parade in the UK.

Thousands flocked the streets to watch hundreds of LGBTQ+ community groups march from Hyde Park Corner to Whitehall Palace, including Filipinos representing various groups.

Tagged by the organizers as the biggest and most inclusive Pride Parade ever, revellers gathered in Trafalgar Square, Leicester Square, and other areas in London, to witness various performances from LGBTQ+ artists.

With the campaign #AllOurPride, this year’s Pride in London aimed to unite the collective past, present and future of Pride from every corner of the LGBTQ+ community.

“Pride, whilst a celebration, is, and will be, a protest for our community to be equal to the majority in every way,” said Christopher Joell-Deshields, Pride in London’s CEO.

Photos by Pyx Marfa and Joefer Tacardon