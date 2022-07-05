DOH sees rise in new COVID-19 cases in most of PH

MANILA - The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday reported a rise in new COVID-19 cases in most regions of the country, with 91 percent of provinces and cities showing case increase in recent weeks.

The DOH also said the national positivity rate, as well as the positivity rates in the National Capital Region and five other regions have risen to above 5 percent.

The national weekly positivity rate has also increased to 6.8 percent, while the weekly positivity rate in NCR is at 9.3 percent.

The other regions with positivity rates over 5 percent are Cordillera Autonomous Region, Regions III, IV-A, IV-B and VI.

From June 27 to July 4, the country recorded 7,719 new COVID-19 cases, the DOH said in its latest case bulletin.

The Philippines on Tuesday recorded 832 new COVID-19 cases and 8 new deaths.

The number of people currently positive for the coronavirus stood at 10,032.

Meanwhile, the country's total confirmed COVID-19 cases climbed to 3,710,145.

Of the additional cases reported during the day, 375 are from Metro Manila, the DOH said.

Its first infection was reported on Jan. 30, 2020, involving a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged.

DOH data also showed that the total number of COVID-related deaths in the country has reached 60,610.

Total recoveries, meanwhile, stood at 3,639,503.

Despite the increase in the number of new cases, DOH said healthcare utilization rates remain low. Case increases also have not translated into increases in severe and critical COVID-19 admissions in all regions.

As of July 3, total bed utilization is at 19 percent, while national ICU utilization remains at 15 percent.

More than 70 million people in the Philippines have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Metro Manila and dozens of other areas will stay under COVID-19 Alert Level 1 until July 15, Malacañang said, even as the capital region recorded a rise in new infections.

Under Alert 1, all indoor establishments and public transport may operate at 100 percent capacity, but only for those with full vaccination status.

Authorities continue to remind the public to follow minimum health protocols, especially wearing of face masks.

