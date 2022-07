MANILA—The lifeless body of an unidentified male was found in a car parked near a campsite in Doña Remedios Trinidad town, Bulacan.

According to a resident, the car was left on the street in Brgy. Kalwakan since Friday.

The vehicle, however, was only noticed by bystanders after it started emitting foul smell on Monday morning.

Police are still investigating the incident. —Report from Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News