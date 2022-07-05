Chinese Foreign Minster Wang Yi to visit PH this week

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Antonio Dasiparu, EPA-EFE



MANILA — Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi is set to come to the Philippines for an official visit from July 5 to 6, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Monday.

Wang's official visit to the country was upon the invitation of Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo, DFA said in a statement.

He is the first foreign diplomat that Manalo will be receiving since the latter assumed his new post on Friday after being appointed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Wang and Manalo are set to have a bilateral meeting to discuss various issues, "focusing on maintaining and building on the positive trend of relations between the Philippines and China," the DFA said.

The top Chinese diplomat last visited Manila in 2021 when he was invited to the country by former Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr.

Wang's visit to the Philippines is part of his tour around Southeast Asia which began on Sunday.

Aside from Manila, the countries of Myanmar, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia are also part of his itinerary.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian earlier said that the tour came at a critical time when the world was "fraught with turbulence and change."

Zhao also described Southeast Asian nations as “important partners that share vast common interests and seek common development” with China.

