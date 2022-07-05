Home  >  News

7 soldiers wounded in Northern Samar blast: PH Army

Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 05 2022 12:58 PM | Updated as of Jul 05 2022 02:00 PM

Government soldiers were wounded in a blast in Mapanas, Northern Samar on July 5, 2022, the Philippine Army said. Photo courtesy of Maj. Gen. Edgardo de Leon, commander, Philippine Army 8th Infantry Division
Government soldiers were wounded in a blast in Mapanas, Northern Samar on July 5, 2022, the Philippine Army said. Photo courtesy of Maj. Gen. Edgardo de Leon, commander, Philippine Army 8th Infantry Division


MANILA (UPDATE) - Seven soldiers were wounded Tuesday morning in a blast in Mapanas town, Northern Samar, the Philippine Army said.

Two of the soldiers are in critical condition, according to the Army's 8th Infantry Division.

The state troops were doing community service in the area when the blast took place, said Maj. Gen. Edgardo de Leon, commander of the 8th ID.

Communist rebels are suspected to be behind the explosion around 6 a.m., he added.

There were no civilians in the area at the time of the incident.

The wounded soldiers are being treated at the Eastern Visayas Regional Medical Center in Tacloban City.

