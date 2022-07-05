3 hurt after bus rams into passengers at Dumaguete terminal

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Courtesy: Bayan Patroller Jeka Dela Cerna

MANILA — Three people were hurt after a bus rammed into some waiting passengers at a terminal in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental on Tuesday.

The victims, all siblings aged 7, 12, and 14, were rushed to a nearby private hospital where they were being treated for their injuries.

Initial police reports say the bus, driven by Joebie Lajot, was positioning itself into a parking slot when it overshot and rammed into passengers waiting for their trip.

Candelario Lumada, manager of the bus company's branch in Dumaguete City, said they are still waiting for the results of the police investigation before taking any action against the driver.

As of writing, Lajot is under police custody while authorities continue investigating the incident.

Bayan Patroller Jeka dela Cerna captured the scenes of the incident and the commotion that followed.

She had been waiting for a bus bound for Guihulngan City in northern Negros Oriental when the incident took place.

“Nanginginig lang ako lalo na iyong pagkakita ko sa mga taong naipit," she said.

(I was shaking, especially when I saw the people who got stuck.)

— with reports from Annie Perez, Raffy Cabristante, and Cielo Gonzales, ABS-CBN News