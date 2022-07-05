3 arrested over scam using fake FB account of PNP chief

QUEZON CITY — The Philippine National Police (PNP) filed cases on Tuesday afternoon against 3 persons allegedly involved in a scam using a fake Facebook account named under the country’s top cop, Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr.

“Merong fraudster na gumawa siya ng second Facebook account in mimicking the Facebook account of the Officer-in-Charge (Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr.)," said Lt. Michele Sabino, public information officer of the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) who carried out the arrest against the suspects.

(There was a fraudster who created a second Facebook account to mimic the Facebook account of PNP Officer-in-Charge Lt. Gen.Vicente Danao Jr.)

"Sa tong 2nd Facebook account ni scammer, nag-pretend siya to be OIC, he transacted with the complainant and 'yung transaction nila is supposedly magbibigay ng 1,000 sacks of rice si OIC, si fake OIC to him, and then magbibigay si complainant ng P50,000 as payment for the shipment fee,” she continued.

(In the scammer's second Facebook account, he pretended to be the OIC. He transacted with the complainant, and the transaction was supposedly the OIC would give 1,000 sacks of rice, and then the complainant would send him P50,000 as payment for the shipment.)

Police withheld the names of the suspects in compliance with the data privacy law.

As of posting, the suspects are being presented in an online inquest proceeding before the Binangonan prosecutor.

Sabino said the complainant sought help from the PNP-ACG, after sensing that something might be wrong with the thread of messages between him and the suspect.

“Siguro pag lagi mong kausap ang isang tao, familiar ka kung paano magre-react, 'yung manner of talking and everything. He sensed na parang may mali,” said Sabino.

(Maybe if you always talk to a person, you'd be familiar with how they would react, the manner of talking and everything. He sensed that there was something wrong.)

With the complaint, the police applied for a search warrant, which the court granted.

Armed with the warrant, police arrested the person allegedly behind the fake Facebook account of Danao.

Sabino said police recovered 2 laptops, 10 units of cellphones of various brands, 3 bank passbooks, 5 debit cards under different account names, 2 online cash accounts, a credit card, another debit card, and 1 hard drive. .

Police also arrest a couple who allegedly served as the suspect's "money mules".

Sabino said the couple agreed to lend their bank account to the suspect.

She said couple received a share of the loot from the suspect.

“Considering 2 pieces of laptops, mobile phones 10 units, so hindi lang siya, there could be others na nabiktima niya. And 'yan ang nangyayari lagi sa atin sa social media. That’s why we give advice na you have seen the warnings, 'yung binigay namin dito, 'yan ang gustong-gustong gawin ni scammer ngayon, to use, to hijack a profile na known. And tawag namin diyan ay hijack profile scam,” said Sabino.

(Considering the 2 pieces of laptops, mobile phones 10 units, he couldn't be alone, there could be others who were scammed. And that always happens on social media. That’s why we give advice that you have seen the warnings, that's what scammers want to do nowadays, to use, to hijack a known profile. And we call that hijack profile scam.)

