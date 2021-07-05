'Kapit lang sir': In video, residents seen rushing to rescue soldiers in C-130 crash

Watch more in iWantTFC

Some residents of Patikul town in Sulu dashed to and from the crash site of the C-130 plane to carry as many wounded soldiers as they could, as shown in a contributed video shared to ABS-CBN News.

"Kapit lang sir, ha, babalik kami," said the resident filming the video.

The burning aircraft is smothered in black smoke, with some soldiers lying down bloodied in the full video.

The number of people killed in the military plane crash has climbed to 50 as authorities shifted to retrieval operations for the aircraft's parts, said Major Gen. Edgard Arevalo, spokesman of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

The incident left 47 soldiers and 3 civilians dead while 49 troops and 5 civilians were wounded, Arevalo said.

The Philippine Air Force C-130 aircraft, carrying troops bound for counter-insurgency operations, overshot the runway at Jolo airport then crashed into the nearby town of Patikul, according to the spokesman.

