Trillanes accuses Duterte, Go of plundering P6.6-billion

ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA (UPDATE) - Former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV on Monday accused President Rodrigo Duterte and his former longtime aide of corruption worth P6.6 billion in public works contracts in the Davao Region.

In a 9-minute video uploaded on YouTube, Trillanes bared that construction firms owned by Sen. Bong Go's family had won multibillion-peso government projects since Duterte was mayor in Davao City.

The CLTG Builders and Alfrego Builders, both Davao-based construction firms, are owned by Go's father Deciderio and half-brother Alfredo, respectively, said Trillanes.

"Maliwanag na ginamit ni Bong Go ang kaniyang posisyon, in connivance with and obvious consent of Duterte as mayor and later on as President para makinabang ang kaniyang pamilya," he said.

(Its' clear that Bong Go used his position, in connivance with and obvious consent of Duterte as mayor and later on as President to the benefit of his family.)

"Kaya naman pala sinabi ni Duterte sa isang presscon na bilyonaryo si Bong Go. Kasi bilyon-bilyon na pala ang ninakaw nila sa kaban ng bayan," he added.

(That's why Duterte said in a presscon that Bong Go was a billionaire, because they have plundered billions worth of money from state coffers.)

PALACE SAYS TRILLANES HAS NEVER PROVEN ANYTHING

Trillanes had also accused Go of corruption before he was elected senator in 2019, noted Malacañang spokesman Harry Roque.

"Lumang tugtugin na po ‘yan… Ang problema kay Senator Trillanes, wala pong ebidensya," Roque said in a press briefing.

(That is an old tune.)

"Sa panahon ng pulitika, asahan po natin ang mga ganitong paratang. Pero huwag n'yo pong kakalimutan, 'yong mga bumabato ngayon, binato na po 'yan dati. Walang napatunayan noon, walang mapapatunayan ngayon, walang mapapatunayan bukas."

(In the time of politics, let us expect these accusations. But do not forget that critics have raised that before. Nothing was proven then, nothin will be proven now and tomorrow.)



Duterte in 2016 won on a campaign against drugs, crime, and corruption.

But his administration has been dogged by scandals and allegations of graft and cover-ups in state agencies ranging from prisons, the state insurer, immigration, airports and customs, to police and the drugs enforcement agency, few of which led to convictions or high-profile resignations.

The Philippines fell 14 notches to 113th spot among 180 countries in Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index in 2019. Last year, the country further slipped to 115th.

Video courtesy of PTV

TRILLANES DETAILS CORRUPTION CLAIM

In the video titled "6.6 billion Plunder nila Duterte at Bong Go, inexpose ni Trillanes," the staunch administration critic said CLTG Builders, which bears Go's initials (Christopher Lawrence Tesoro Go), won 125 projects worth P4.89 billion from 2007 to 2018.

In 2017 alone, the CLTG Builders bagged 27 road-widening projects worth P3.2 billion, citing documents from the Commission on Audit. The projects were implemented in Davao City or Davao Region.

Meanwhile, Alfredo Builders also won 59 public works contracts worth P1.74 billion from 2007 to 2018.

In 2018 alone, the construction firm bagged 23 projects amounting to P1.3 billion. These were also implemented in Davao City or Davao Region.

"'Pag i-total ang mga projects na nakuha ng tatay at half-brother ni Bong Go, ito ay aabot sa P6.6 billion," Trillanes said.

(If we total the projects acquired by Bong Go's father and half-brother, it will reached P6.6 billion.)

"Specifically, P1.5 billion no'ng mayor pa lang si Duterte sa Davao City habang P5.1 billion worth of projects naman ang nakuha ng pamilya ni Bong Go no'ng unang 2 taon pa lamang na pagka-Presidente ni Duterte," he added.

(Specifically, P1.5 billion when Duterte was mayor in Davao City while P5.1 billion worth of projects were acquired by Bong Go's family when Duterte was President for 2 years.)

In his Trillanes Explains or TRX video, Trillanes noted that both firms had B-license, which means they could not implement big-ticket infrastructure projects.

However, the CLTG Builders and Alfrego Builders entered into joint venture arrangements with other companies with triple A license to allegedly skirt government requirement.

The former senator stressed his accusations were not "rumors." They are based on documents from the COA and Department of Trade and Industry, he said.

The Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism first released the report in 2018, 2 years after Duterte took office.

Go told PCIJ he would resign then as special assistant to the president if the allegations were true. He was elected a year later as senator.

"Ito ang pangako ko. Basta 'pag nawala na sila sa puwesto, ifa-file namin ang mga kasong plunder kina Duterte at Bong Go base dito sa mga government documents na ito," Trillanes said.

(This I promise. When they are out of office, we will file plunder complaints against Duterte and Bong Go based on these government documents.)

Citing Article 7, Section 13 of the 1987 Constitution, Trillanes said the President, Vice President and Cabinet members shall not, during tenure, directly or indirectly, practice in any profession, participate in any business, or be financially interested in any contract with, or in any franchise, or special privilege granted by the government.

BONG GO SAYS HE NEVER GOT A PESO FROM FAMILY BIZ

Go dismissed Trillanes' accusation as a "rehashed issue" with "fabricated or bloated" figures. He said his relatives' transactions "went through public bidding and proper procurement procedures in accordance with our laws."

"Hindi pa ako ipinanganak sa mundong ito, andyan na ang negosyo ng pamilya ko," he said in a statement.

"Bagama't hindi ko naman mapigilan ang isang marangal at lehitimong negosyo dahil nakapagbibigay ito ng maayos na trabaho at kabuhayan sa mga tao, hinding-hindi ako nakikialam d'yan, wala akong benepisyong nakukuha dyan, at mas lalong walang tulong o advantage na nakukuha ‘yan mula sa akin dahil may delicadeza ako na ihiwalay ang aking pamilya sa aking tungkulin sa gobyerno."

(The business of my family has been there, even before I was born. Though I can't stop a legitimate and honorable business that creates jobs and livelihood for people, I never interfered with that, I did not get any benefit from that, and that never got any help or advantage from me because I have the delicadeza to separate my family from my role in government.)

Go noted his term in the Senate is until 2025.

He told Trillanes, "Hihintayin sana kita sa Senado para magtuos tayo kahit anong gusto mo. Ang tanong, kung mananalo ka pa?"

(I will wait for you at the Senate so that we can face off on whatever you want. The question is, can you win?)

"Pero dinadamay mo na naman ako at papalapit na ang eleksyon, tulad ng ginawa mo noong 2018, puro mga imbento at paninira. Kita mo, naging Senador ako. Ngayon baka lang, pagsuwertehin uli ako, kung saan ka tatakbo, susundan kita," he added.

(But since you are dragging me and the election nears, like what you did in 2018, with your fabrication and defamation, I became a senator. Now, if I get lucky again, wherever you will run, I will follow you.)