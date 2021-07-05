Total COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad near 21,000 with 28 new cases

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 20,909 as 28 new cases were recorded Monday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The DFA also reported 2 new recoveries and 6 new fatalities.

Today's tally of new cases and new fatalities is the second highest this month so far.

Those currently being treated abroad for the disease is at 7,289 with 12,377 of those infected have recovered, while 1,243 have died.

There are currently 95 countries/territories with Filipinos stricken with COVID-19.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 1,713 in the Asia Pacific, 940 in Europe, 4,521 in the Middle East and Africa, and 115 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 1,441,746 people. The tally includes 25,192 deaths, 1,364,960 recoveries, and 51,594 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Variants of the virus have since emerged in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, India and the Philippines.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 183 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the United States, India, Brazil, France, and Russia leading countries with the most number of cases.

More than 3.9 million have died worldwide because of the disease.

