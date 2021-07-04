Evacuation continues in Batangas after Taal's record-high sulfur dioxide emittance

Evacuees from different towns near the Taal Volcano settle at the Ticub Elementary School in Laurel, Batangas on July 3, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The evacuation of residents in Batangas continues following Taal Volcano's record-high sulfur dioxide emittance, an official said Monday.

The volcano on Sunday released 22,628 tons of sulfur dioxide, which Phivolcs said was "anomalously high."

At least 15,000 residents have fled their homes following last week's eruption, Batangas Governor Hermilando Mandanas earlier said.

In evacuation sites, only up to two families are placed in a single room and additional facilities were opened in several towns, said Joselito Castro, chief of the provincial disaster management office.

"Ang mga bayan naman sa lalawigan ay nakahanda sa worst-case scenario. Nakahanda rin ang evacuation centers sa iba’t ibang bayan, distrito," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(The province's towns are prepared for the worst-case scenario. The evacuations centers are also ready.)

Meantime, tourists are safe in other parts of the province which are not considered "high-risk," said Castro.

"Ang bilin po ng national (government), mahigpit na ipatutupad po ang s-pass," he said, referring to the country's travel management system.

(The national government has ordered the strict implementation of s-pass.)