'Salamat Pangulo': House launches tribute for Duterte ahead of final SONA

MANILA — The House of Representatives has started its preparation for President Rodrigo Duterte's final State of the Nation Address (SONA), with Speaker Lord Allan Velasco spearheading a series of initial events highlighting what he says as the legislative accomplishments of the administration.

Velasco rallied House members to take part in the pre-SONA campaign dubbed "Sa Lahat ng Pagbabago, Salamat Pangulo! (A Pre-SONA Tribute by the 18th Congress)," which features the priority programs and policies implemented across the country under the Duterte administration.

House lawmakers, particularly those belonging to the supermajority coalition, were tasked to produce 60 to 90 second videos that highlight their key programs implemented since Duterte assumed office in 2016.

On the actual day of the SONA on July 26, a multimedia exhibit will be put up in the lobbies of Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City featuring a tableau of what they regard as Duterte’s accomplishments.

"We have tagged these projects with the phrase ‘Kay Duterte, Posible’, and many great things were truly made possible during our dear PRRD's term," Velasco said.

Congress is looking to allow as many as 200 participants in Duterte’s final SONA. Only around 50 people were allowed to physically attend Duterte's SONA last year, when the pandemic began.

There is still no word on who will direct the broadcast coverage of the President’s final report to the nation. Last year, film and TV Director Joyce Bernal helmed the broadcast coverage.

The third and final regular session of Congress will open on July 26, during which Duterte will deliver his last SONA.

