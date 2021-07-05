9 alleged Abu Sayyaf members surrender in Sulu, says military

MANILA — Nine alleged members of the Abu Sayyaf terrorist group surrendered to authorities in Talipao town, Sulu, the Philippine military said Monday.

The Joint Task Force Sulu said in a statement the bandits turned themselves in at the Philippine Army's 1101st Infantry Brigade Headquarters, with two M-16 rifles, two Garand rifles, and a caliber .38 pistol.

According to 2nd Special Forces Battalion commander Lt. Col. Jooney Jay Businos, one of those who surrendered is a deaf-mute who joined the terrorist group when he was a teenager.

He was 32-years-old when he gave himself up after being under ASG leader Radulan Sahiron's group, Businos said.

Maj. Gen. William Gonzales, commander of the 11th Infantry Division, said those who yielded will undergo long-term rehabilitation and enroll in livelihood programs.

Last March, 14 Abu Sayyaf Group members also surrendered with their firearms to the military in Sulu.

