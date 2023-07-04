DOLE won't oppose proposed P100 wage increase but...

The Department of Labor and Employment will not oppose Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri's proposal for a P100 legislated minimum wage increase following the recently approved P40 minimum wage hike for workers in Metro Manila.

Speaking to TeleRadyo Serbisyo, Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said "nothing is enough" when it comes to the issue of salary increases especially when considering the plight of minimum wage workers and their families.

However, he said an additional wage increase on top of the new salary hike should be balanced with the need to create new jobs and allow investors to have a fair return of investment.

Micro, small and medium enterprises or MSMEs represent 99 percent of enterprises in the country, the 2021 list of establishments of the Philippine Statistics Authority showed.

"Tayo po ay hindi kumokontra dahil ang pagpapanukala ng batas ay mandato ng ating lehislatura. Ang napakahirap na trabaho ng ating regional tripartite wage and productivity board ay balansehin ang kakayahan din ng mga mamumuhunan lalo isasangalan-alang na karamihan ng ating mga negosyo ay nasa kategoryang MSMEs," he said.

Zubiri earlier said the P40 wage hike was inadequate after he called for an across-the-board P150 daily minimum wage hike.