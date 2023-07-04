4 foreigners who desecrated PH flag 'mad over traffic'

Four foreigners who took turns tearing up the Philippine flag were allegedly incensed after getting stuck in traffic, the Bureau of Immigration said Tuesday.

Immigration spokesperson Dana Sandoval said the 4 foreigners were turned over to their office following their arrest last week.

"This is really ridiculous...Na-traffic daw sila on their way to a resort. Nadaanan nila yung flag sa kampo at yun ang pinagdiskitahan nila," Sandoval said in a TeleRadyo interview.

A member of the Philippine Marine Corps spotted the 4 doing the deed and quickly alerted authorities.

The spokesperson said the 4 had proper visas "but it is not a free pass for them to do anything they want."

"Pinagbabawalan sirain ang symbols of the country," she said.

Republic Act 8491, also known as “The Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines, strictly prohibits the defacement, defiling, trampling, mutilation or casting contempt, dishonor or ridicule upon the flag over its surface."

Sandoval said the 4 are facing deportation proceedings and will be included in the immigration blacklist.