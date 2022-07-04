Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — New Social Welfare secretary Erwin Tulfo announced the distribution of P500 monthly aid to targeted indigent families and ordered the resumption of prepositioning of goods in disaster-prone areas during his first flag raising ceremony as DSWD chief on Monday.

"Inaatasan ko si Undersecretary Marco Bautista ng prepositioning ng relief goods at food packs sa mga lugar na binabagyo at binabaha para bago pa tumama ang delubyo, nandun na tulong ng pamahalaan," Tulfo said.

He noted this is being done before but was stopped a few years ago due to alleged anomalies.

He said he will continue the program for the benefit of families living in areas where typhoons usually hit.

"Ito ay natigil 2 years ago, 'yung prepositioning relief goods. Itutuloy natin," Tulfo said.

He said he is particularly concerned about families living near Mt. Bulusan and Mt. Kanlaon, which are active volcanoes.

Tulfo said he is also monitoring the rising number of cases of typhoid fever in a town in Cebu.

"Pinap-amonitor ko kay Usec. Sally Navarro ang mga tinamaan ng typhoid fever sa Cebu. Pinapahanda ko ang hygiene kits at cash assistance pambili ng gamot sa nagkakasakit doon," he said.

He also announced that he had extended the contract of service employees in his agency until the end of this year, and assured them they would have a job until his term as social welfare chief ends.

He said anyone qualified may apply for the top posts in the department, which remain vacant until now.

"Maraming bakante sa ahensiya sa pagpalit ng admin. At sisiguruhin ko na base sa qualification at hindi sa palakasan ang pagpili. Maaaring mag-apply ang sinuman kung sa tingin ay qualified na kayo," he said.

Tulfo reminded DSWD workers to remain compassionate toward families lining up for aid.

"Ayaw ko na makarinig na tinarayan at binastos ng tauhan natin ang mga mahihirap na lumalapit sa ahensiya natin," the former TV personality said.

A long line of people continue to queue for cash assistance outside the DSWD compound.

Among those who lined up were Rosemarie Dela Paz needing medical assistance for her mammogram, and Noe Sese who needed aid because his wife was amputated due to diabetes.

Sese went to the office to ask help for medication, wheelchair, and artificial legs.

Both of them are hopeful that aid distribution will be faster now that Tulfo is at the helm of the department.

Tulfo did a brief inspection on the queue and ordered that portalets, additional electric fans, and water stations be installed there.

RELATED VIDEO