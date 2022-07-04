Sandro Marcos, Richard Gomez attend House workshop for solons

Presidential son and Ilocos Norte Rep. Sandro Marcos and Leyte Rep. Richard Gomez were among 56 solons who attended the House workshop on legislation on July 4, 2022. Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Presidential son and Ilocos Norte Rep. Sandro Marcos was among the second batch of 56 solons who attended the seminar-workshop on legislation for neophyte lawmakers at the House of Representatives on Monday.

Marcos, who worked as a staff member for his uncle House Majority Leader Rep. Martin Romualdez, said he is “excited” to return to Congress, this time as a lawmaker.

“It feels peculiar to be here not as the staff of majority floor leader and incoming speaker Martin Romualdez, but actually as a representative of the first district. But I look forward to working with my colleagues. I look forward to these next few days that I hope will build upon the two and a half experience that I already have,” he said.

Asked about the advice given by his uncle and father, Marcos said he was told to listen and observe for the first few months of his stint at the House of Representatives.

“Keep your head down and shut up the first four months. Makinig ka lang sa mga tao dahil maraming magagaling dito. So the first few months just make sure that you’re absorbing everything and learning as much as you can,” he said.

Marcos recently filed bills on e-governance and internet transactions, and hopes to also push for measures to support the agriculture sector.

The neophyte lawmaker said he “requested” for a number of committees, but will wait for the decision of the incoming House Speaker on the matter.

“We have to legislate in accordance, or hopefully, in support of the current administration and ran under the platform of jobs, so of course to support the numerous problems that MSMEs are facing, I ran under the message of digital infrastructure. So I filed two bills earlier, to do with e-governance and internet transactions, which I hope will help the online sector. And thirdly is agriculture, which as you know is a sector that is very close to my family and of course our president,” he added.

CHA-CHA

On the issue of charter change, Marcos said the measure has to be studied first.

“Kailangan pag-aralan muna,” he said.

Fellow neophyte lawmaker, Leyte Rep. Richard Gomez, meanwhile, supports the measure seeking to amend the 1987 Constitution, likening the charter to an old car that needs to be fixed.

“Personally, I think it’s about time to revise the constitution. It’s been there bata pa tayo. Parang kotse iyan eh. Ang lumang kotse kailangan inaayos na ‘yung spare parts, pinapalitan na,” he said.

Gomez also backs the proposed tandem voting for President and Vice President, as well as the proposed term limit revisions for these posts.

Last Friday, Pampanga Rep. Aurelio Gonzales Jr. filed a resolution seeking to extend the current non-renewable 6-year term of the President and Vice President to a 5-year term with one re-election, similar to that of the United States.

“Tandem voting is very good. Giving them another term for re-election is also good. Kasi ‘yung election ang pumipili dyan ‘yung tao eh. If you’re a good leader, if you’re a good president, the people will definitely vote for you again. If you fail on your duties, if you’re not doing well, you’re not gonna win in the next elections,” Gomez said.

“We should not fear about any reelection kasi pinipili naman tayo ng tao eh. Kung magaling ka, people will vote for you. Pag hindi, hindi ka nila iboboto,” he stressed.

Gomez also participated in the second round of the 3-day seminar workshop.

“The nice thing about it, the whole system of government is that they do not want government officials to fail in their duties,” he said.

The seminar-workshop will tackle development concepts, indicators and approaches, current issues and challenges in Philippine development, public policy, legislative process, the budget process, legislative ethics and accountability, parliamentary rules and procedures, engaging with citizens and the media, and basic cybersecurity, among others.

House of Representatives Secretary General Mark Llandro Mendoza said around 30 neophyte lawmakers joined the first batch, and 58 others will join the third batch.

