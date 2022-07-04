People buy from stalls on a roadside market on Commonwealth Avenue near a construction site for the MRT Line 7, in Quezon City on July 1, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATED) - The Philippines' new COVID-19 cases in the previous week rose 60 percent while the number of severe and critical patients declined, the Department of Health (DOH) said Monday.

From June 27 to July 3, the country recorded 7,398 new COVID-19 cases or an average of 1,057 per day, the DOH said in its latest case bulletin.

This is the highest number of cases logged in a single week in 17 weeks, or since the week of February 27 to March 5, 2022 when 9,411 cases were reported, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

Of the additional infections during the week, 19 were severe and critical. This is higher by 36 percent or by 5 cases compared to the 14 severe and critical cases logged from June 20 to June 26, the research group said.

Some 497 or 8.4 percent of COVID-19 patients in hospitals were in severe and critical condition, according to the DOH.

The figure is lower than the previous week's 591 severe and critical patients who comprised 10.7 percent of COVID-19 hospital admissions at the time.

A total of 381 or 15.3 percent of 2,487 intensive care unit (ICU) beds for COVID-19 patients were occupied as of Sunday, according to the DOH's latest bulletin.

The last time that the healthcare utilization rate exceeded 20 percent was 17 weeks ago, or in the week of March 1 to 7 when it was at 25.7 percent, according to the ABS-CBN IRG.

During the past week, the DOH said it verified 74 more COVID-related fatalities, citing late encoding of death information. The deaths occurred in the following months:

3 in February 2022

6 in January 2022

2 in December 2021

1 in November 2021

7 in October 2021

11 in September 2021

19 in August 2021

6 in July 2021

4 in June 2021

7 in May 2021

5 in April 2021

3 in March 2021

Some 70 million people have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, of whom 15.1 million have received their booster shots.