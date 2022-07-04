President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. delivers his inaugural address as the 17th President of the Philippines at the National Museum in Manila on June 30, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has been "upbeat and encouraging" in his first few days as the country’s Chief Executive, Malacañang said Monday.

“So far he is upbeat, that’s the observation that we have made. He is very encouraging,” Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said in her first briefing with the Malacañang Press Corps.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles to hold her first Malacañang briefing pic.twitter.com/3UQrMhTB0o — Pia Gutierrez (@pia_gutierrez) July 4, 2022

Marcos Jr. on Monday attended his first flag-raising ceremony in Malacañang Palace, where he addressed employees of the Office of the President and was "well-received."

“He attended today’s flag ceremony, of course as required. And he has been — how do you call this? Well, what I can say is that he’s always well-received. So when he attended the flag, medyo nakaka-excite din for the people who are working with him. So far that’s what we can observe,” he said.

Meanwhile, Cruz-Angeles declined to reveal the living arrangements of Marcos Jr. and his family, due to security reasons.

“For security reasons, we cannot really divulge that yet. We’ll wait for the final announcement, we will wait for then,” she said.

Ambassador Babe Romualdez, Marcos Jr.'s second cousin, earlier said in an interview that the Marcos family will be residing in Bahay Pangarap in Malacanang Park during his term.

The President's sister Sen. Imee Marcos also said that the First Family will not live in Malacañang Palace, where he grew up during his father's 2-decade rule.

RELATED VIDEO: