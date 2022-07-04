MANILA — Sen. Imee Marcos on Monday shared her “fear” of seeing a “chilling effect” on the business community after her brother President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. vetoed her pet bill creating the Bulacan special economic zone.

"I pray that there’s no chilling effect. Ang akin, eh alam ng kapatid ko to, magaling ang aking ading, magaling si Bongbong. Ang kinatatakutan ko baka hindi naaral nang maigi, or may naggagaling-galingan," the senator said.

Imee said that the proposed measure underwent scrutiny from many senators, including former Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon.

Imee admitted she was surprised by her brother's move.

"Nagtataka ako kung bakit, ano kaya 'yung amendment na iyon [na gusto]," she said.

“Maling signos ito para sa mga investor, whether foreign or local. Kasi kung sinuman ang mag-iinvest na negosyante ngayon tulungan na natin please,” she added.

Marcos Jr. vetoed the proposed measure establishing the Bulacan Airport City Special Economic Zone over "fiscal risks" and its "lack of coherence" with the country's laws.

