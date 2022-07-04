Former Philippine National Police chief Debold Sinas has been named adviser of Cebu City's Peace and Order Council. Contributed photo

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama is tapping former national police chief Debold Sinas as an adviser of the city's peace and order council.

"We will have the best with our peace and order being overseen," Rama said.

As adviser for the peace and order council, Sinas can make policy recommendations for the city and its police force.

For his part, Sinas vowed to work with other sectors to maintain order in the central city.

Sinas served as police regional director of Central Visayas, where Cebu City is located, from 2018 to 2019 before moving to the National Capital Region (NCR) for the same post.

In November 2020, he was appointed chief of the Philippine National Police, serving until his retirement in May 2021.

Sinas drew flak during his time in Central Visayas for a series of killings in Negros Oriental during police operations.

During his time as NCR police chief in 2020, he drew backlash for a pre-dawn birthday celebration, which supposedly violated the ban on mass gathering during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apart from Sinas, other big names that Rama revealed as part of his team is designer Kenneth Cobonpue, who will serve as consultant for design and planning.

— Report from Annie Perez

