24 rescued after ship runs aground in Zambales

MANILA — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Sunday said it rescued 24 crew members of a ship that ran aground off Barangay Bani, Masinloc, Zambales over the weekend.

The vessel, identified as LCT AVIVA 80, ran aground after it was hit by strong winds and huge waves.

Its captain and chief mate immediately called the PCG for assistance.

The joint rescue team, composed of Coast Guard and police personnel, used a rope attached to a life raft to rescue the crew aboard the ill-fated vessel.

PCG said it brought 22 of the crew members to Masinloc's rural health unit, where they were declared in good health.

"The Masinloc Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) took the rescued individuals for further assistance," it added.

Authorities later conducted a follow-up operation to rescue the captain and chief mate, who both had requested to stay on board the grounded vessel.

The PCG's Marine Environmental Protection Group in Zambales inspected the vicinity waters where the incident occurred and found no trace of spilled oil, the agency also noted.

—with report from Rod Izon, ABS-CBN News