Tropical depression Emong slightly intensifies as it moves north

MANILA - Tropical depression Emong slightly intensified as it moves north over the Philippine Sea, the state weather bureau said Sunday.

The country's fifth storm was last estimated 780 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes at 4 p.m., moving north northwestward at 25 kilometers per hour (kph).

It was packing maximum winds of 55 kph near the center with gusts of up to 70 kph, PAGASA said in its 5 p.m. bulletin.

Emong is expected to intensify into a tropical storm in the next 24 hours and may traverse over the Batanes-Babuyan Islands area as such, before weakening into a tropical depression by Tuesday, and a remnant low by Wednesday, PAGASA said.

Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 was raised over the following areas:

Batanes

northeastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga) including Babuyan Islands.

PAGASA said Emong will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Batanes and Babuyan Islands from Monday night through Tuesday afternoon.

Another brewing storm was spotted 120 km east of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro, which might develop into tropical storm Fabian, PAGASA weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio earlier said.

