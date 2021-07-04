Tagaytay City safe for tourists, residents after Taal eruption: Phivolcs

People enjoy the view at the Tagaytay Picnic Grove on September 22, 2020 as the city reopens to tourism with the strict implementation of health and safety protocols. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Tagaytay City remains safe for tourists and residents following Taal Volcano's phreatomagmatic explosions last week, Phivolcs said Sunday.

On Thursday, Taal Volcano had a "short-lived dark phreatomagmatic plume" that rose a kilometer into the air, prompting Phivolcs to raise its alert level to 3 and authorities to evacuate residents in the danger zone.

Travelers may still visit Tagaytay City but must wear face masks, Phivolcs officer-in-charge Renato Solidum said.

“Wala pang pagsabog nang malakas ang Taal, ang pagsabog hindi po papunta ang hangin sa Tagaytay, wala pong peligro doon, kailangan lang bantayan saan papunta ang direksyon ng hangin. Kung safe pumunta? Wala naman pong problema, kailangan may dala kayong mask palagi,” he told reporters.

(Taal Volcano has not had a strong eruption yet. The eruption does not seem to be towards Tagaytay, there's no danger there. Just monitor which way the wind blows. If it's safe to travel? There's no problem, just always bring face masks.)

“Kasi pwede naman fountaining lang ng lava, hindi po yun magiging delikado, depende po saan ang pagsabog at saan direksyon. Sa ngayon doon patungo sa Laurel at Agoncillo."

(It could be fountaining of lava, which would not be dangerous. it depends where and what direction the eruption will move. For now, it is towards Laurel and Agoncillo towns.)

Solidum also explained Taal’s explosion last year differs from last week’s explosion where Phivolcs monitored more volcanic gas emissions.

“Bago sumabog nung January 2020, walang nakita nilalabas na gas, ibig sabihin naiipon ito sa baba. Ito pong nangyari ngayon marami nang paglabas ng gas, ibig sabihin nag-dede gas ang magma," he said.

(Before it exploded in January 2020, we did not see any gas, which means it accumulated underneath. This time, gas was released, which means the magma is degassing.)

“'Pag ka hindi nakakaipon ng maraming pressure, pwede magka explosion, hindi ganun ka lakas. Pero kung mabara, maipon, magka pressure, kung tumaas, labas ng labas ng gas, baka mas malaki pa ang pagsabog kumpara noong Huwebes."

(If it does not accumulate pressure the eruption may not be that strong. But if it does, if it increases and gas continues to be released, it may be bigger than last Thursday.)

The official also clarified that no volcanic smog was experienced in Metro Manila after Taal’s explosion.

“Huwag natin tawagin volcanic smog, hindi natin yun nalanghap na masangsang, walang ganun, sa taas po yun, hindi po sa baba,” he said.

(Let's not call it volcanic smog. It did not smell foul. It was on the upper part of the atmosphere.)

“Ang masama pag sobrang concentration, kaunting ambon babagsak po yun. Kaya bawal po maligo ang mga kabataan lalo na dyan sa paligid ng Taal dahil acidic po yan. Nakakasunog din ng halaman."

(What's bad is too much concentration, a little rain and it will all fall. That's why children are not allowed to swim in the waters surrounding Taal because it's acidic. It also burns plants.

