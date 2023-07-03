Newborn left inside church in Bantayan, Cebu

Photo courtesy of Fr. Arven Pretila.

A newborn baby boy was found left inside a box near the image of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in its parish at Barangay Tangkong, Bantayan Island in Cebu.

The parish priest, Rev. Fr. Arven Pretila, saw the baby past 4:30 in the morning on Sunday, as they were turning on the lights in preparation for the Sunday Mass.

They are not sure what time the baby was brought to the church, as they didn’t notice anybody coming in the night before.

“Maybe around 1 or 2 a.m., that was the time since the dogs were very noisy then. We don’t know the reason, but we will turn over the baby to the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Bantayan,” said Pretila.

He also described that the infant’s umbilical cord was still a bit visible and wet.

Its box was also written with the words “No register” along with details such as the birthdate, time of birth and its name.

The baby boy was brought to the town’s birthing center for assessment before he was turned over to DSWD.

“They are tracing now if there are any possible parents of relatives,” added Pretila.

While the DSWD is processing the profiling of the infant, Fr. Pretila continues to ask for support by looking for breastmilk and other needs for the baby boy.

“Still a blessing, God bless,” Pretila further said.

- report from Annie Perez