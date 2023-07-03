Housing czar says to deliver 100,000 units by 2024

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. visits the Crystal Peak Estates housing development project in San Fernando City, Pampanga, on July 3, 2023. The project is under the government's Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Housing (4PH) program, which aims to build 1 million public housing units every year until Marcos' term ends in 2028. RTVM screengrab

MANILA — The government will deliver around 100,000 housing units by next year, Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jerry Acuzar said Monday, as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. inspected a site in Pampanga that aims to provide homes to some 8,300 families.

During his visit to the Crystal Peak Estates on Monday, Marcos reaffirmed his vow to build 1 million homes annually under the government's public housing program.

“Hindi ganoon kabilis gumawa ng projects. Gagawa ng plano, kukuha ng lupa,” Acuzar said, noting that vertical housing units were more difficult to build that horizontal row houses.

“Hindi kagaya ng horizontal, hindi puwedeng madaliin baka madaya yung construction. Dapat matibay,” he also said.

So far, at least 20 housing projects are being constructed in different parts of the country, the housing secretary added.

“In a year’s time baka maka-50 projects kami na ginagawa."

Among these projects is the Crystal Peak Estates, a 9.8-hectare housing development site being built by state-run Social Housing Finance Corporation in San Fernando City.

The President said the project was an extension of his administration's Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Housing (4PH) program, with some 30 buildings planned to be built in the estates to help establish a community.

"Maliban sa pabahay, hangad ng programang ito na mabigyan ng isang matiwasay na komunidad ang mga maninirahan. Bukod pa riyan, siniguro din natin na ang residential units ay malapit sa mga eskwelahan, sa mga ospital, pamilihan, at iba pang mga recreational facilities," Marcos said.

According to DHSUD, Crystal Peak Estates would be composed of 12-story buildings with units ranging from 25 to 28 square meters.

"It also features various amenities for social and physical wellness such as clubhouses, basketball courts, and swimming pools. Shophouses or commercial areas will likewise be incorporated on the ground floors, providing livelihood opportunities for unit owners," DHSUD said in a statement.

Aside from Crystal Peak Estates, local chief executives in Pampanga also presented to Marcos other 4PH projects in nearby Minalin and Candaba towns.

Developments were underway for St. Andrews Residences, a 5.7-hectare project in Barangay Mandasig, Candaba where 18 mid-rise buildings with 5,000 units are expected to be built.

Another 7-hectare project would also be built in Barangay Santa Maria in Minalin, featuring 24 low- to mid-rise buildings with 5,016 units.

"The three projects will significantly reduce the huge housing need of the Province of Pampanga which is pegged at 91,000 units," the DHSUD said.

